Nation
Ohio State wants claims nixed in diving coach sex abuse suit
The Ohio State University Diving Club is asking a federal court to dismiss the claims against it in a lawsuit over allegations that a former coach sexually abused young divers years ago.
National
The Latest: Tester campaign disavows Pearl Jam poster
The Latest on a Pearl Jam concert poster that shows the White House in flames (all times local):
National
ACLU of Georgia slams plan to close many of county's polls
Civil rights advocates are objecting to a proposal to close about 75 percent of polling locations in a predominantly black south Georgia county.
National
The Latest: Prosecutors call out Manafort's attorneys
The Latest on the trial of onetime Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort (all times local):
Nation
Relative: Family of 7 on vacation died in Oregon collision
A family of seven, including five young children, perished on a remote Oregon road in a head-on collision on their way to an end-of-summer vacation in Las Vegas, a family member said Wednesday.
