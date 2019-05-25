More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers baseball goes late to shut out Iowa in Big Ten tournament
Joshua Culliver, Ryan Duffy and Brett Schulze combined for a seven-hit shutout, Eli Wilson drove in a pair of runs and the Gophers remained alive in the Big Ten baseball tournament
Sports on TV and radio
Twins
Story hits 2-run homer in 9th, Rockies beat Orioles 8-6
Trevor Story did a little fist pump after his seventh-inning shot. Just a way to commemorate becoming the fastest shortstop to reach 100 homers.
Twins
Rangers score 2 in seventh, rally for 4-3 win over Angels
Hunter Pence had a two-run single in the seventh inning, Shin Soo-Choo homered and Drew Smyly got his first win in almost three years as the Texas Rangers rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.
Twins
McCutchen, Hoskins lead Phillies past Brewers 6-4
The Philadelphia Phillies needed a big performance from their bullpen after Jerad Eickhoff struggled.