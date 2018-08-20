More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Wisconsin WR Cephus takes leave from team, expects charges
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus says he is taking a leave of absence from the team because he believes prosecutors intend to file criminal charges against him for an incident in April involving what he calls a "consensual relationship."
Sports
Town ball updates: State amateur baseball tournament
The Class B and C state tournaments are in full swing this weekend. Here's a guide to the games.
Vikings
Vikings' first training camp in Eagan plays to (mostly) positive reviews
Many of you appear to be happy with the change, or are at least willing to give the Vikings’ new training camp arrangement time to play out.
Sports
Want to vote for the Tennis Hall of Fame? Now you can
Martina Hingis figures she wouldn't have needed any help from fans to earn her spot in the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Still, she likes…
Gophers
