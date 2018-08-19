More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Pass it On: Entrepreneur's insights on running a business
David Heath, the co-founder and CEO of online sock company Bombas, was an entrepreneur early on. His advice? Focus on one product before branching out. Don't copy your competition. And Heath, who meditates daily and brings his Jack Russell terrier named Cooper to work, emphasizes the importance of a healthy work culture.
Variety
Online socks seller Bombas mixes commerce and charity
David Heath co-founded online socks company Bombas not because of an overwhelming desire to make a comfortable sock, but after realizing that they were the No. 1 clothing item requested by the homeless.
Variety
Drawing from city's proud past, can casino spur revival?
Standing on Springfield's Main Street, the nearly $1 billion resort casino meant to spark a downtown renaissance doesn't immediately scream Las Vegas glitz. There's no neon-lit billboard, no soaring tower of glass and steel.
Variety
School year to begin at Texas school where gunman killed 10
Students in Santa Fe, Texas, will begin a new school year Monday with additional security measures in place following a mass shooting in May that left 10 people dead.
National
Trump says WH lawyer McGahn isn't 'a John Dean type 'RAT"
President Donald Trump insisted Sunday that White House lawyer Don McGahn isn't "a John Dean type 'RAT,'" making reference to the Watergate-era White House attorney who turned on Richard Nixon.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.