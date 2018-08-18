More from Star Tribune
Stage & Arts Daily lottery for $10 tickets to Minneapolis 'Hamilton' begins Aug. 27 — here's how to enter
Variety
Q&A: The hajj pilgrimage and its significance in Islam
Over 2 million Muslims from around the world are beginning the five-day hajj pilgrimage on Sunday. They will circle Islam's most sacred site, the cube-shaped…
Variety
Groups ask UW-Madison to require meningitis B vaccine
Immunization groups and the mother of a student who died from bacterial meningitis are urging the University of Wisconsin-Madison to require the meningitis B vaccine.
National
Analysis: Bills moved faster in Wisconsin Capitol under GOP
The length of time bills were deliberated dropped significantly soon after Gov. Scott Walker and Republican legislators took control in 2011, diminishing the public's opportunities to influence lawmaking, according to an analysis of records and interviews by the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.
Inspired
Jimmy Carter is still the man from Plains, almost 40 years after the White House
When he left the presidency in 1981, he didn't join corporate boards or give speeches for big money. He lives modestly in his Georgia hometown, a peanut and cotton farm town with a poverty rate of 40 percent.
Nation
