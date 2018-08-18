More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Lynx
Connecticut pulls away from struggling Lynx in second half
The defending WNBA champions will open the playoffs on the road as the No. 7 seed after losing for the sixth time in eight games.
Sports
Olivia Herrick wins Women's State Open on home course
Olivia Herrick shot a 1-over 73 in the final round to win the Minnesota Women's State Open on Friday at Dellwood Country Club by…
Twins
Friday's Twins-Detroit game recap
GAME RECAPIMPACT PLAYERJoe Mauer, TwinsHis second career pinch-hit homer turned a one-run deficit into a two-run lead.BY THE NUMBERS4 Double-play grounders induced by Kyle…
Lynx
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.