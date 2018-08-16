More from Star Tribune
Woman accused of faking own kidnapping, sending ransom notes
A Kentucky man has been accused of staging her own kidnapping and sending her father fake ransom notes demanding $400.
National
A timeline of major events in the life of Aretha Franklin
A timeline of major events in the life and work of Aretha Franklin:
Music
'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin has died
Aretha Franklin, the undisputed "Queen of Soul" who sang with matchless style on such classics as "Think," ''I Say a Little Prayer" and her signature song, "Respect," and stood as a cultural icon around the globe, has died at age 76 from pancreatic cancer.
National
Jury deliberations under way in fraud trial of Paul Manafort
Jurors began their deliberations Thursday in the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who prosecutors say earned $60 million advising Russia-backed politicians in Ukraine, hid much of it from the IRS and then lied to banks to get loans when the money dried up.
Business
US stocks climb ahead of China trade talks; Walmart surges
U.S. stocks are surging Thursday morning as China and the U.S. prepare to hold their first trade discussions in months, a potential sign of progress toward ending the trade war between them. Walmart is surging after the retailer said its sales climbed in second quarter.
