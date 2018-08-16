More from Star Tribune
National
California considers limiting broad 'felony murder' law
Brandon Hein was 18 when he and three other teenagers were charged in the 1995 stabbing death of the 16-year-old son of a Los Angeles police detective.
National
Suburban Chicago man charged in prominent attorney's death
A 66-year-old suburban Chicago man has been charged in the death of a prominent attorney who argued cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Variety
Trial witnesses back off statements to investigators
Prosecutors called as witnesses friends of two men charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Chicago high school student, and all backed away from statements made to investigators.
Nation
Ex-Virginia youth pastor gets 58 years in triple slaying
A former Virginia youth pastor was sentenced to 58 years in prison for killing his wife, stepdaughter and the stepdaughter's boyfriend last Thanksgiving.
Nation
Deputy, suspect shot while exchanging gunfire in Colorado
A sheriff's deputy has been shot while exchanging gunfire with a suspect in northern Colorado.
