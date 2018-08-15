More from Star Tribune
Twins
Brewers RHP Jimmy Nelson unlikely to return this season
The Milwaukee Brewers are casting doubt on Jimmy Nelson's chances of returning this season.
Sports
Nervous? Not Japan's big bats chasing Little League repeat
People in the Japanese city of Kawaguchi have long memories.
MN United
City Council votes for new stadium to bring MLS to Austin
The Austin City Council has voted to move ahead with a plan for a new, privately funded stadium on city land sought by the owner of Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew for a move to Texas.
Lynx
Lindsay Whalen to be honored after Lynx home game Sunday
The Lynx play their final regular-season home game on Sunday against the Mystics. After the game, on the court, there will be a special celebration for Lindsay Whalen.
Twins
Mariners place ace James Paxton on DL with forearm bruise
The Seattle Mariners have placed ace James Paxton on the disabled list with a forearm bruise, one day after the left-hander was struck by a line drive.
