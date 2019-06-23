___
Connecticut 86, Atlanta 76
Indiana 76, Chicago 69
Seattle 84, Los Angeles 62
New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Connecticut at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Seattle, 7 p.m.
No games scheduled
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Woodruff scheduled to start as Milwaukee hosts Cincinnati
Cincinnati Reds (36-39, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (41-36, second in the NL Central)Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Anthony DeSclafani…
Twins
Twins play the Royals after Berrios' solid performance
Minnesota Twins (50-26, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (26-51, fifth in the AL Central)Kansas City, Kansas; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES:…
Twins
LEADING OFF: Pujols wrapup in St Louis, Astros-Yanks streak
A look at what's happening around the majors today:ALBERT'S ALLEYAlbert Pujols wraps up his reunion at Busch Stadium, where the adoring St. Louis fans get…
Twins
Dickerson, bullpen help Giants beat Diamondbacks 7-4
Alex Dickerson has had two nights to remember in his return to the big leagues.
MN United
Valeri scores, adds 3 assists as Timbers stop Dynamo 4-0
Diego Valeri scored on a penalty kick and added three assists, leading the Portland Timbers to a 4-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.