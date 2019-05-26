___
Atlanta 76, Dallas 72
Indiana 81, New York 80
Seattle 77, Phoenix 68
Connecticut 84, Washington 69
Minnesota 89, Chicago 71
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled
Ryu's shutout streak ends; Dodgers still roll by Pirates 7-2
Hyun-Jin Ryu knew his scoreless streak wouldn't last forever. So when it finally came to an end at 32 innings against Pittsburgh, the Los Angeles Dodgers' veteran pitcher shrugged.
Leonard scores 27, Raptors advance to first NBA Finals
Kyle Lowry stole the ball and pushed it ahead, then waited for Kawhi Leonard to arrive before feeding his All-Star teammate for a thunderous one-handed slam over Giannis Antetokounmpo .
