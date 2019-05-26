Atlanta 76, Dallas 72
Indiana 81, New York 80
Seattle 77, Phoenix 68
Minnesota 89, Chicago 71
Connecticut 84, Washington 69
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled
Sports St. Thomas' dismissal from MIAC triggers firestorm: 'Don't cry about it ... try to get better'
National
Lawmaker's 'lonely ship' fills as support for cannabis grows
Elected as state representative for the 48th Assembly District, Rep. Melissa Sargent, D-Madison, has been "legislating through listening" to her 60,000 constituents since 2012. The stories and concerns she heard from voters in her district have launched Sargent on an unexpected journey, sending her on a mission that she never anticipated when she first ran for office.