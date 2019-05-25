___
No games scheduled
Atlanta 76, Dallas 72
Indiana 81, New York 80
Phoenix at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.
Washington at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
Twins
Diamondbacks break out of slump with 18-2 win over Giants
Ildemaro Vargas had five hits and a home run, Adam Jones added four hits and a homer, and the Arizona Diamondbacks broke out of a slump in a big way, beating the San Francisco Giants 18-2 on Friday night.
Twins
Olson, Canha go back-to-back in A's 6-2 win over Mariners
Matt Olson and Mark Canha hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning, and the Oakland Athletics beat the slumping Seattle Mariners 6-2 on Friday night for their seventh straight win.
Gophers
Gophers baseball goes late to shut out Iowa in Big Ten tournament
Joshua Culliver, Ryan Duffy and Brett Schulze combined for a seven-hit shutout, Eli Wilson drove in a pair of runs and the Gophers remained alive in the Big Ten baseball tournament
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Twins
Story hits 2-run homer in 9th, Rockies beat Orioles 8-6
Trevor Story did a little fist pump after his seventh-inning shot. Just a way to commemorate becoming the fastest shortstop to reach 100 homers.