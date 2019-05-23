No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.
Washington at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
HHS rolls back protections for transgender people
A new Trump administration rule would roll back sex discrimination protection for transgender people in health services.
TV & Media
No sign of fugitive who sought Facebook likes to surrender
Police in Connecticut say a fugitive has so far failed to honor an agreement to surrender once enough people responded positively to his wanted poster on social media.
Celebrities
Chef Mario Batali pleads not guilty to assault charge
Celebrity chef Mario Batali, whose career crumbled amid several sexual misconduct accusations, pleaded not guilty Friday to a charge that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017.
Variety
Army Corps approves $778M plan to block Asian carp advance
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' commanding officer has endorsed a $778 million plan for upgrading a lock-and-dam complex near Chicago to prevent Asian carp from invading the Great Lakes.
Nation
Vietnam War veterans monument defaced ahead of Memorial Day
Police say a memorial to Vietnam War veterans in Boston has been vandalized days before the Memorial Day holiday.