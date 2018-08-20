x-clinched playoff spot
Chicago 115, Indiana 106, 2OT
Connecticut 89, Los Angeles 86
Phoenix 96, New York 85
Indiana 97, Chicago 92
Atlanta 93, Las Vegas 78
Seattle 84, Dallas 68
Minnesota 88, Washington 83
Dallas at Phoenix, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Vikings
Lower your heads and ponder new NFL rules
On the NFL: If the new player safety rules sound confusing, they are — for all involved.
Lynx
Lynx 88, Washington 83
Twins
MLB Insider: Twins' Falvey learned veterans-for-prospects strategy with Indians
The rotation that has turned Cleveland into the dominant force in the division was largely acquired via July trades.
Lynx
Lynx celebrate "Lindsay Whalen Day" win victory
Lynx
Lynx beat Mystics 88-83 on "Lindsay Whalen Day"
