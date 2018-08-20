x-clinched playoff spot
___
Chicago 115, Indiana 106, 2OT
Connecticut 89, Los Angeles 86
Indiana 97, Chicago 92
Phoenix 96, New York 85
Atlanta 93, Las Vegas 78
Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Stage & Arts Daily lottery for $10 tickets to Minneapolis 'Hamilton' begins Aug. 27 — here's how to enter
Lynx
Going 'Whay' party: Lynx top Mystics in Lindsay Whalen's final regular-season game
Whalen played 27 minutes, with the Target Center crowd cheering her every move.
MN United
DC United stays hot, beats 10-man Revolution 2-0
Luciano Acosta scored early and Zoltan Stieber added a late goal to help D.C. United win its third in a row, 2-0 over the 10-man New England Revolution on Sunday night.
Vikings
Lower your heads and ponder new NFL rules
On the NFL: If the new player safety rules sound confusing, they are — for all involved.
Lynx
Lynx 88, Washington 83
The Lynx defeated the Washington Mystics 88-83 to close out their regular season Sunday night at Target Center.
Twins
MLB Insider: Twins' Falvey learned veterans-for-prospects strategy with Indians
The rotation that has turned Cleveland into the dominant force in the division was largely acquired via July trades.
