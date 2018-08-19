Chicago 115, Indiana 106, 2OT
Connecticut 89, Los Angeles 86
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
