x-clinched playoff spot
___
Chicago 115, Indiana 106, 2OT
Connecticut 89, Los Angeles 86
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Golf
Snedeker wins Wyndham Championship by three strokes
Brandt Snedeker won the Wyndham Championship on Sunday for his ninth PGA Tour title, four days after opening with an 11-under 59.
Golf
Viktor Hovland becomes 1st Norwegian to win US Amateur
Viktor Hovland became the first Norwegian to win the U.S. Amateur, beating UCLA sophomore Devon Bling 6 and 5 on Sunday to cap a dominant week at Pebble Beach.
Twins
Frazier homers as Pirates top Cubs 2-1 in 11 innings
Pittsburgh's pitchers delivered once again, and Adam Frazier rewarded them with one big swing.
