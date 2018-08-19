x-clinched playoff spot
___
Chicago 115, Indiana 106, 2OT
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
MN United
Aguero scores hat trick, Man City beats Huddersfield 6-1
Sergio Aguero scored a hat trick, with one of the goals set up by his own goalkeeper, as Manchester City turned on the style in a 6-1 thrashing of Huddersfield in the Premier League on Sunday.
Golf
Snedeker takes 1-shot lead into final round at Wyndham
Brandt Snedeker took a one-stroke lead into the final round of the weather-delayed Wyndham Championship after finishing the third round Sunday with a 2-under 68.
Sports
Town ball updates: State amateur baseball tournament
The Class B and C state tournaments are in full swing this weekend. Here's a guide to the games.
Motorsports
Kyle Busch not his usual dominant self at Bristol this time
Kyle Busch had cars strong enough to contend for his third sweep at Bristol Motor Speedway. Instead, he had two eventful races and left the track without a win.
Lynx
Lynx guard Danielle Robinson signs contract extension
Danielle Robinson, 28, has signed a contract extension with the Lynx. She is currently recovering from ankle surgery.
