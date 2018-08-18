Connecticut 96, Minnesota 79
Washington 69, Los Angeles 67
Dallas 107, Las Vegas 102
Seattle 85, New York 77
Phoenix 104, Atlanta 95
Chicago 115, Indiana 106, 2OT
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
No games scheduled
