x-clinched playoff spot

___

Connecticut 96, Minnesota 79

Washington 69, Los Angeles 67

Dallas 107, Las Vegas 102

Seattle 85, New York 77

Phoenix 104, Atlanta 95

Chicago 115, Indiana 106, 2OT

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

No games scheduled