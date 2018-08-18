Connecticut 96, Minnesota 79
Washington 69, Los Angeles 67
Dallas 107, Las Vegas 102
Seattle 85, New York 77
Phoenix 104, Atlanta 95
Chicago at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
No games scheduled
