x-clinched playoff spot

___

No games scheduled

Dallas 107, Las Vegas 102

Connecticut 96, Minnesota 79

Washington 69, Los Angeles 67

New York at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.