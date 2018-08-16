x-clinched playoff spot
Washington 76, Indiana 62
Las Vegas 85, New York 72
No games scheduled
Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Indiana, 4 p.m.
