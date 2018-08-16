Connecticut 96, Dallas 76

Chicago 91, Minnesota 88

Los Angeles 74, New York 66

Washington 76, Indiana 62

Las Vegas 85, New York 72

No games scheduled

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.