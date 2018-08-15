Connecticut 96, Dallas 76
Chicago 91, Minnesota 88
Los Angeles 74, New York 66
Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled
Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
