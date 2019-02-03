NEW YORK — Seimone Augustus is staying with Minnesota and Allie Quigley will remain in Chicago as the two former All-Stars re-signed with their current teams Saturday.

Augustus, who was the first pick of the 2006 draft, has played her entire career with the Lynx and helped the team win a WNBA-record tying four titles. She has averaged 15.8 points during her postseason career.

Quigley — the two-time 3-point champion — has played the last seven seasons with the Sky.

Other moves over the last 24 hours since players could start signing with teams included Dearica Hamby (Las Vegas), Crystal Langhorne and Mercedes Russell (Seattle), Cheyenne Parker (Chicago) and Karlie Samuelson (Los Angeles). All of them were returning to the teams they played for last season.

Odyssey Sims re-signed with the Los Angeles Sparks after the team matched the offer sheet the guard had from Phoenix. Natasha Cloud also will be back with the Washington Mystics after the team matched New York's offer for the guard.