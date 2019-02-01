NEW YORK — Natalie Achonwa, Shenise Johnson and Erica Wheeler are going to stay in Indiana, while Karima Christmas-Kelly is headed to Minnesota in the first day of WNBA free agency.

The Fever re-signed the trio, who have combined for 15 years of experience, including 11 in Indiana. The deals were announced Friday.

Christmas-Kelly played in only six games for Dallas last season before sustaining a knee injury in June. She's played for the Wings, the Fever and the Mystics during her WNBA career.

Briann January signed a multiyear contract with Phoenix. January, an assistant coach with the Arizona State Sun Devils in the winter, came to the Mercury last season. She started 33 games and averaged 7.0 points and 3.3 assists.

The Mercury also made an offer to Odyssey Sims of the Los Angeles Sparks. Sims is a restricted free agent so the Sparks have four days to match the Mercury's offer.