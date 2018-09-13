2018 — Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
2017 — Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx
2016 — Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks
2015 — Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx
2014 — Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury
2013 — Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx
2012 — Tamika Catchings, Indiana Fever
2011 — Seimone Augustus, Minnesota Lynx
2010 — Lauren Jackson, Seattle Storm
2009 — Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury
2008 — Katie Smith, Detroit Shock
2007 — Cappie Pondexter, Phoenix Mercury
2006 — Deanna Nolan, Detroit Shock
2005 — Yolanda Griffith, Sacramento Monarchs
2004 — Betty Lennox, Seattle Storm
2003 — Ruth Riley, Detroit Shock
2002 — Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks
2001 — Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks
2000 — Cynthia Cooper, Houston Comets
1999 — Cynthia Cooper, Houston Comets
1998 — Cynthia Cooper, Houston Comets
1997 — Cynthia Cooper, Houston Comets
