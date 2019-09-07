WASHINGTON — Emma Meesseman scored 23 of her 25 points in the first half and the Washington Mystics beat the Dallas Wings 86-73 on Friday night to spoil rookie Arike Ogunbowale's record-tying fourth straight game with 30-plus points.

Washington (25-8) clinched the No. 1 seed in the playoffs after the game when Chicago beat Connecticut in overtime. The Mystics, winners of 11 of their last 12 games, and the Sun each secured a double-bye into the semifinals.

Ogunbowale scored 30 points to reach the mark for the fifth time this season, moving past Odyssey Sims for second on the WNBA list. Maya Moore opened the 2014 season with four straight 30-plus games and finished with 12.

LaToya Sanders and Elena Delle Donne each scored 16 points for Washington.

Dallas (10-23) has lost seven of its last eight games.

SKY 109, SUN 104, OT

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Diamond DeShields scored a career-high 30 points and Chicago beat Connecticut to hand the WNBA regular-season title to Washington.

Chicago took a 34-33 lead in the highest-scoring first-quarter in league history.

Chicago point guard Courtney Vandersloot had 19 points and 11 assists to pass Sue Bird with 29 points/assists double-doubles. Astou Ndour added 18 points. The Sky (20-13) moved into a tie with Las Vegas for the fourth seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Courtney Williams scored 25 points for the Sun. Connecticut (23-10) entered with a 15-1 home record but dropped two games behind the Mystics. The Sun will be the No. 2 seed in the playoffs and have a double-bye into the semifinals.

FEVER 86, LIBERTY 81

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — New York clinched the best chance to win the WNBA draft lottery by losing to Indiana.

New York has a 44% opportunity to secure the top pick in the draft. The Liberty (9-24) are 16-51 over the past two years and Indiana is 18-49. Indiana (12-21), by finishing with the second-worst two-year record, will have a 27% chance to get the No. 1 pick.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 22 points for the Fever. Tina Charles led New York with 19 points.