WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Teaira McCowan made a layup at the buzzer to give the Indiana Fever an 81-80 victory over the New York Liberty on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.
After Tina Charles made two free throws with seven seconds left to give New York the lead, Candice Dupree drove the lane and passed to McCowan for the buzzer-beating basket.
Tiffany Mitchell led Indiana with 22 points. Charles had 32 points and 12 rebounds for New York.
DREAM 76, WINGS 72
ATLANTA (AP) — Jessica Breland scored 17 points, giving Atlanta the lead over Dallas with a late three-point play.
Renee Montgomery added 15 points for the Dream. Allisha Gray had 14 points for Dallas, and rookie Arike Ogunbowale had 12.
