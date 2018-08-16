INDIANAPOLIS — Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points, Kristi Toliver added 19 and the Washington Mystics used an 18-2 fourth quarter to beat the Indiana Fever 76-62 on Wednesday night.
Washington (21-11) has won seven straight and is one game behind second-place Atlanta (22-10), with the top two seeds getting double-byes in the playoffs.
Monique Currie added 14 points. She made back-to-back 3-pointers to start Washington's 12-2 game-opening run. The Mystics were 5 of 6 from 3-point range in the first quarter and finished 9 of 22.
Natalie Achonwa led Indiana (5-27) with 15 points. Candice Dupree added eight points and became the ninth player in WNBA history to reach 6,000 points.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Dave Dave, whose father set him on fire in 1983, dies at 42
Dave Dave, who was badly scarred at the age of 6 when his father tried to burn him to death, has died. He was 42.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:07-23-26-33-36-39, Doubler: N(seven, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-nine; Doubler:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:10-11-17-22-46-47(ten, eleven, seventeen, twenty-two, forty-six, forty-seven)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in '5 Card Cash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:KC-KD-KS-7D-2H(KC, KD, KS, 7D, 2H)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:04-08-17-25-31(four, eight, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-one)¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.