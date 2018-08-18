ARLINGTON, Texas — Elizabeth Cambage had 43 points and 13 rebounds and the Dallas Wings beat the Las Vegas Aces 107-102 on Friday night to clinch the final WNBA playoff spot and end a nine-game losing streak.

It ended a turbulent stretch for Dallas, giving interim coach Taj McWilliams-Franklin her first victory. The Wings hadn't won since July 19, leading to the firing of coach Fred Williams on Sunday.

Skylar Diggins-Smith drove the lane and made a contested layup to give Dallas a 102-97 lead and after a Las Vegas miss, Cambage converted a three-point play. Las Vegas turned it over and Dallas wound down the clock before Diggins-Smith made two free throws for a 10-point lead.

Diggins-Smith had 23 points and eight assists for Dallas (15-18). Cambage had 23 points and seven rebounds in the first half and she scored her 40th point on a layup with 3:38 to go for a 98-93 lead.

A'ja Wilson scored 34 points for Las Vegas (14-19). Kelsey Plum added 20 points, hitting four 3-pointers.

Wilson scored 19 points in the first half on 9-of-11 shooting to help Las Vegas build a 57-51 lead.

MYSTICS 69, SPARKS 67

WASHINGTON (AP) — Natasha Cloud made a fade-away jumper just before the buzzer to lift Washington past Los Angeles.

Cloud took an inbounds pass with 3.8 seconds left, dribbled to the free-throw line, went behind her back and sank the winner. She was 1 of 10 from the floor before her first winner.

Elena Delle Donne led third-place Washington (22-11) with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Kristi Toliver added 12 points, and Aerial Powers had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Riquna Williams scored 14 points for Los Angeles (19-14).

SUN 96, LYNX 79

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jonquel Jones made five 3-points and scored 26 points, Alyssa Thomas had 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Connecticut beat Minnesota.

Connecticut (20-13), winners of eight of nine, secured a first-round bye with the victory and Los Angeles' loss at Washington. The Sun moved one-game ahead of fifth-place Los Angeles, with the teams meeting on Sunday in the regular-season finale. Connecticut holds the tiebreaker.

Layshia Clarendon added 14 points for Connecticut.

Sylvia Fowles had 25 points and eight rebounds for Minnesota (17-16).