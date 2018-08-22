TEMPE, Ariz. — DeWanna Bonner had 29 points and 11 rebounds and Diana Taurasi collected 26 points and 12 assists, helping the Phoenix Mercury beat the Dallas Wings 101-83 on Tuesday night in the opening game of the WNBA playoffs.
Phoenix (21-14) advances to play at Connecticut in another single-elimination round on Thursday.
Phoenix broke it open in the third quarter, hitting six 3-pointers. Bonner banked in a long 3 just before the shot clock expired and Taurasi added a 3 on its next possession, part of an 11-0 run that lifted the Mercury to a 79-59 lead.
Brittney Griner added 17 points for fifth-seeded Phoenix (21-14). Taurasi made six 3-pointers, helping the Mercury go 13 of 29 from long range.
Phoenix closed the first quarter by making seven straight field goals and Taurasi capped the first-half scoring with a 3-pointer for a 53-49 advantage. Phoenix opened a double-digit lead early in the third and outscored Dallas 26-15 in the frame.
Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 23 points for No. 8 seed Dallas (15-20). Elizabeth Cambage had 22 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in her playoff debut.
The game was moved to Arizona State's Wells Fargo Arena due to a scheduling conflict at the Mercury's regular home court.
