Percentages: FG .456, FT .850.

3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Stevens 1-1, Lucas 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Diggins-Smith 1-6, Cambage 0-1, Thornton 0-2, Gray 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 10 (14 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 3 (Cambage 3).

Turnovers: 10 (Diggins-Smith 5, Cambage 3, George, Johnson).

Steals: 2 (Gray, Johnson).

Technical Fouls: Cambage, 3:26 fourth.

Percentages: FG .542, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (Taurasi 6-12, Bonner 4-7, January 2-3, Talbot 1-4, Turner 0-1, Mitchell 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 7 (4 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 2 (Griner, Peters).

Turnovers: 7 (Bonner 2, Talbot 2, January, Peters, Turner).

Steals: 7 (Taurasi 2, Bonner, Griner, January, Peters, Talbot).

Technical Fouls: None.

A_4,976 (10,754). T_2:00.

Officials_Byron Jarrett, Tiffany Bird, Roy Gulbeyan, Maj Forsberg