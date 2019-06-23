LAS VEGAS — Reserve Dearica Hamby scored 27 points on 11-for-14 shooting and Las Vegas' strong second quarter propelled the Aces past Dallas, 86-68 on Saturday night.
A'ja Wilson added 20 points, combining with Hamby to shoot 20 for 26 from the field.
Dallas led 24-22 after the first quarter but the Wings fell apart in the second. Las Vegas (5-4) outscored Dallas (2-6) 27-10 in the period and wasn't challenged again.
Sydney Colson made back-to-back 3-pointers to give Las Vegas a 32-28 lead and the Aces went on to lead by as many as 27 points.
Arike Ogunbowale had 25 points for Dallas, which was 2 for 14 in the second quarter. The Wings missed 25 of 31 3-point attempts.
