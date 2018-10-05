SAN CRISTOBAL DE LA LAGUNA, Spain — We did it! What a great feeling it was bringing home the gold and winning a World Cup championship. It was an incredible few weeks that I will never forget .

I mean every game feels like it's a big time game, but the gold medal game was huge. There was a focus at shoot around that day and it carried over to the game. We got off to a great start and didn't look back.

I've played for USA Basketball before and it's always a powerful feeling. There's a sense of pride I get when I have that USA across my chest. We are representing something much bigger than just us. It's for our country. There isn't much like it.

I mean don't get me wrong. When we won a national championship at South Carolina a few years ago, it was so emotional for me because of the passing of my grandmother, who had meant so much to me. So that win will always have a very special meaning for me.

But this time, winning the World Cup and hearing the anthem play after they put that medal around your neck, wow. To be able to do it with coach (Dawn) Staley I'm super happy and proud of her. It was so awesome to play for her again and we definitely had a lot of fun doing it.

After the confetti fell and we celebrated a little bit at the arena we went back to the hotel and it was one final moment for us to have fun in Tenerife with our family and friends. Then it was an early long flight back to the U.S. to go home for a little bit, but there isn't too much time to celebrate.

I'm heading to China shortly to play in that league this winter. Also starting a foundation for kids with dyslexia — something very important for me. Oh yeah, there's also an AAU team I'm getting going.