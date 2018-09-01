NEW YORK — Tina Charles and Nneka Ogwumike headline the U.S. women's basketball national team roster that will begin training for the world cup in South Carolina this week.

The camp will have a different feel to it at the start with most of the 2016 Olympians out because of the WNBA playoffs, injuries, rest or retirement.

Sue Bird, Jewell Loyd, Diana Taurasi, Tiffany Hayes, Brittney Griner, Breanna Stewart, Elizabeth Williams and Elena Delle Donne are still in the WNBA playoffs.

Charles and Ogwumike were part of the 2014 world cup team that won a second consecutive gold for the U.S.

Still, there is no dearth of talent that will begin a three-week training camp that includes stops in South Carolina, Connecticut, Washington D.C. and France before the world cup in Spain.

Joining Charles and Ogwumike is Odyssey Sims, who was also on the 2014 world championship team that won gold in Turkey. Other WNBA players in camp include Layshia Clarendon, Diamond DeShields, Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Mitchell, Tiffany Mitchell, Kelsey Plum, Morgan Tuck and A'ja Wilson.

To bolster the roster for training camp, the U.S. added college players Napheesa Collier of UConn, Tyasha Harris of South Carolina, Ruthy Hebard and Sabrina Ionescu of Oregon and Arike Ogunbowale and Jessica Shepard of Notre Dame.

The U.S. will train in South Carolina before heading up to Connecticut, Washington and France. The world cup begins Sept. 22 in Spain.