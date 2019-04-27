NEW YORK — The Connecticut Sun have traded Chiney Ogwumike to Los Angeles for the Sparks' 2020 first-round pick.

The move reunites Ogwumike with her sister, Nneka, who plays for Los Angeles. The two played together in college at Stanford.

Chiney Ogwumike was the No. 1 pick by the Sun in 2014 and she has been one of the most popular players in the franchise's history. She's had to miss two seasons because of injuries. She missed the 2015 WNBA season with a knee injury and sat out 2017 because of an Achilles injury. Both were suffered while she played overseas.

While injured, Ogwumike started working for ESPN and last year became a full-time basketball analyst for the network. At 27, she is one of the youngest analysts at ESPN and one of the few women in that role.