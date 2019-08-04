LOS ANGELES — Candace Parker scored a season-high 21 points, Nneka Ogwumike added 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Seattle Storm 83-75 on Sunday.

Maria Vadeeva, a 20-year old who missed two-plus months because of international duty for Russia and a knee injury, scored 14 points, and Chelsea Gray had 10 points and eight assists.

Parker scored eight points and Ogwumike added six during a 16-4 run that gave L.A. (13-8) a 12-point lead. Sami Whitcomb's 3-pointer trimmed the Storm's deficit to 50-41 at halftime. Parker made back-to-back baskets as the Sparks scored 10 of the first 12 third-quarter points and the led by double figures until the closing seconds.

Whitcomb and Alysha Clark each hit four 3-pointers and had 16 points for Seattle (12-11). The Storm have lost three straight.

The Sparks shot a season-high 53% (32 of 61) from the field and forced 19 turnovers.