Percentages: FG .500, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 13-26, .500 (Stewart 4-5, Clark 3-5, Howard 2-2, Whitcomb 2-4, Bird 2-5, Canada 0-2, Loyd 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 7 (5 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 2 (Howard 2).

Turnovers: 7 (Bird 2, Loyd 2, Clark, Howard, Stewart).

Steals: 5 (Stewart 2, Whitcomb 2, Canada).

Technical Fouls: coach Storm (Defensive three second), 1:31 first; coach Dan Hughes, 3:13 third.

Percentages: FG .435, FT .933.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Ruffin-Pratt 2-3, Atkins 2-4, Toliver 2-7, Delle Donne 1-2, Cloud 1-3, Hawkins 0-2, Powers 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 9 (18 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 4 (Sanders 2, Delle Donne, Ruffin-Pratt).

Turnovers: 9 (Toliver 4, Delle Donne 2, Ruffin-Pratt 2, Atkins).

Steals: 4 (Ruffin-Pratt 2, Currie, Toliver).

Technical Fouls: coach Mystics (Defensive three second), 7:57 second; coach Mike Thibault, 00:00 second.

A_9,164 (10,000).

Officials_Roy Gulbeyan, Brenda Pantoja, Byron Jarrett, Billy Smith