Percentages: FG .367, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Whitcomb 2-3, Canada 1-1, Howard 1-3, Stewart 1-8, Clark 0-1, Loyd 0-2, Bird 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 13 (17 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bird, Loyd, Stewart).

Turnovers: 13 (Howard 4, Bird 3, Canada 2, Stewart 2, Clark, Loyd).

Steals: 6 (Howard 4, Loyd, Stewart).

Technical Fouls: None.

Percentages: FG .500, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Taurasi 2-6, Bonner 2-7, Turner 2-7, Little 0-1, January 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 13 (12 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 8 (Bonner 3, Taurasi 3, Griner, Mitchell).

Turnovers: 13 (Griner 4, Taurasi 4, Turner 3, Bonner 2).

Steals: 7 (Turner 3, Bonner, January, Mitchell, Taurasi).

Technical Fouls: None.

A_15,185 (18,422). T_1:49.

Officials_Roy Gulbeyan, Cheryl Flores, Jeffrey Wooten, Maj Forsberg