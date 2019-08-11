NEW YORK — Alysha Clark scored 21 points and the Seattle Storm beat New York 84-69 on Sunday, spoiling the Liberty's lone regular-season game at Barclays Center.

The Liberty have played a majority of their games in Westchester the past two seasons. The team was bought by a group led by Nets owner Joe Tsai in the offseason.

The team played an exhibition game against China's national team in the preseason at Barclays. The team could potentially play home games at the arena next year. There was a huge crowd with the lower bowl of Barclays Center mostly full.

The fans had a lot to cheer about early on as New York held a 45-43 halftime lead. Then Seattle took over in the third quarter. The Storm (14-11) built a 58-49 advantage midway through the period. New York cut its deficit to five before Seattle scored 10 straight, including five in a row by Clark.

New York couldn't get within eight the rest of the way.

Tina Charles scored 20 of her 22 points in the first half to lead the Liberty (8-15), who have lost five straight and eight of nine. Bria Hartley added 17.

TRAINING ROOM: The Liberty were missing starting forward Amanda Zahui B. who is sidelined with a concussion. She's in concussion protocol right now according to coach Katie Smith. New York was also missing Asia Durr, who re-injured her groin in practice this week. ... Seattle was still missing guard Sue Bird, who had surgery on her knee in May. Bird was in attendance sitting on the bench, one of the rare times she's traveled on the road with the Storm this season. Bird is from New York and had a few friends and family at the game.

UP NEXT:

Storm: at Washington on Wednesday.

Liberty: hosts Minnesota on Tuesday.