SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm say Natasha Howard will play Sunday night against the New York Liberty, a day after her wife posted a video that alleged abuse.

The team issued a statement hours before the game that the All-Star forward would be in the lineup.

Seattle is still looking into allegations on social media that Howard had physically threatened and abused her wife. No charges against Howard have been filed.

"Natasha will play in the game tonight. We are in continued communication with the league and their investigation is now in progress," the team said in a statement.

Howard's wife on Saturday posted a minute-long, expletive-filled video on Twitter from March in which she yelled at Howard about being threatened by the Storm forward. She also posted screen shots of conversations she had with Howard's agent and the team's general manager.

Howard is averaging 17.6 points and 8.5 rebounds this season. The 27-year-old former Florida State player was selected to the All-Star Game for the first time in her career.

This is the second domestic incident in the WNBA this season. Los Angeles Sparks guard Riquna Williams was arrested in April after authorities say she attacked her former girlfriend at a Florida home. Williams had her court hearing postponed last month and has been playing for the Sparks all season.