LOS ANGELES — The Sparks have re-signed guard Karlie Samuelson, who played her rookie season for Los Angeles.
She appeared in 20 regular-season games and one playoff game last year.
Samuelson averaged 16.0 points for a Belgian League team during the WNBA offseason.
She played at Stanford. Her sister, Katie Lou Samuelson, plays at UConn.
