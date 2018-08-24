Percentages: FG .343, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Gray 2-6, Lavender 1-1, Sims 1-2, Carson 1-3, Parker 1-4, Williams 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 13 (18 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams).

Turnovers: 13 (Williams 3, Beard 2, Gray 2, Lavender 2, Ogwumike 2, Carson, Parker).

Steals: 8 (Beard 2, Parker 2, Carson, Ogwumike, Sims, Williams).

Technical Fouls: Williams, 00:34 second.

Percentages: FG .569, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Cloud 3-6, Atkins 2-2, Hawkins 2-5, Hines-Allen 1-1, Toliver 1-3, Currie 0-1, Powers 0-1, Ruffin-Pratt 0-1, Delle Donne 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 9 (12 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 5 (Sanders 3, Powers 2).

Turnovers: 9 (Cloud 5, Delle Donne 2, Atkins, Toliver).

Steals: 8 (Sanders 4, Delle Donne, Hawkins, Toliver, Walker-Kimbrough).

Technical Fouls: Hawkins, 00:34 second.

A_3,548 (20,356). T_1:54.

Officials_Kurt Walker, Jeffrey Wooten, Isaac Barnett, Tiara Cruse