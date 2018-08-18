Percentages: FG .373, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Gray 2-3, Williams 2-4, Parker 2-5, Sims 0-1, Carson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 10 (15 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 2 (Ogwumike, Parker).

Turnovers: 10 (Parker 5, Gray 3, Beard 2).

Steals: 6 (Beard 2, Gray, Ogwumike, Parker, Williams).

Technical Fouls: Parker, 00:00 second.

Percentages: FG .384, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Toliver 2-4, Powers 2-5, Delle Donne 2-6, Ruffin-Pratt 1-2, Hawkins 0-2, Cloud 0-3, Currie 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 8 (10 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 6 (Delle Donne 2, Currie, Hawkins, Powers, Sanders).

Turnovers: 8 (Cloud 2, Currie 2, Powers 2, Delle Donne, Sanders).

Steals: 8 (Hawkins 2, Ruffin-Pratt 2, Sanders 2, Toliver 2).

Technical Fouls: Hawkins, 00:00 second.

A_7,400 (20,356).

Officials_Billy Smith, Jeffrey Wooten, Katie Lukanich