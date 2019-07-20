WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Rookie Marine Johannes scored 17 points, making all six of her shots, to lead the New York Liberty to an 83-78 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday.

The French guard helped New York build a seven-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Sparks rallied behind Chelsea Gray and Chiney Ogwumike to get to 79-78 with 17.4 seconds left. Tina Charles hit two free throws to make it a three-point game.

The Sparks (10-8) had one last chance, but Gray's 3 from the top of the key was short after she shook off defender Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe to get an open look with 9.4 seconds left. Charles hit two more free throws to seal the win and end New York's three-game skid.

Kia Nurse added 14 points for the Liberty (8-10).

Nneka Ogwumike had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead Los Angeles. Gray added 19 points and five steals.

The game got off to a slow start as both teams struggled to score. The Liberty bench provided a spark, scoring 11 points in the opening period to help New York take a 19-12 lead. The Liberty led 44-37 at the half. Johannes had 11 of her 13 points in the second quarter. She dazzled the crowd with a trio of 3-pointers, including one just before the end of half as the shot clock was winding down. The 24-year-old made all five of her shots in the first half.

SPECIAL GUESTS: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver took in the game with his family as well as former Liberty player Swin Cash, who is now the New Orleans Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations and Team Development.

DEPLETED ROSTER: The Sparks are down to only eight active players on the roster. Candace Parker (right ankle), Alana Beard (left hamstring), Alexis Jones (right knee sprain), Maria Vadeeva (knee) are all injured. Riquna Williams is serving the second game of her 10-game suspension for a domestic violence incident .

UP NEXT:

Sparks: At Atlanta on Tuesday in their last game before the All-Star break.

Liberty: At Connecticut on Wednesday in their last game before the All-Star break.