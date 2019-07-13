INDIANAPOLIS — Nneka Ogwumike had 22 points, six rebounds and six steals to lead the Los Angeles Sparks past the Indiana Fever 90-84 on Friday night.
Candace Parker sat out for Los Angeles (8-7) because of an ankle injury.
Chiney Ogwumike added 19 points and nine rebounds to help Los Angeles snap a three-game road losing streak. Chelsea Gray had 15 points and six assists. Los Angeles led 45-35 at halftime and scored 31 points in the third quarter for a 76-52 advantage.
Erica Wheeler and Shenise Johnson each scored 11 points for Indiana (6-11), which lost for the 10th time in 13 games. The Fever turned it over 20 times.
Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw sat courtside.
