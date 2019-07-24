ATLANTA — Nneka Ogwumike had 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Tierra Ruffin-Pratt made six of Los Angeles' nine 3-pointers, and the Sparks closed on a 15-1 run to beat the Atlanta Dream 78-66 on Tuesday night.

Atlanta was just one for its first 17 from 3-point range until Tiffany Hayes sank one from the corner for a 65-63 lead with 3:14 to go. But Chelsea Gray answered at the other end with a 3-pointer and the Dream didn't score in the final 1:50.

Ruffin-Pratt finished with 23 points for Los Angeles (11-8). Chiney Ogwumike had 15 points and 12 rebounds and Gray added 10 points with six assists.

Monique Billings scored a career-high 16 points for Atlanta (5-15), which has lost five straight games. Hayes returned after missing two games with a hamstring injury and scored 15 points.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Kent Bazemore, who spent five seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, sat courtside.